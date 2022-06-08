Ex-tropical storm Alex is set to move into the UK later this week, after bringing downpours and flooding to parts of Florida recently.

It is currently tracking across the Atlantic and heading towards us, forecasters have said.

Thundery downpours could be set to arrive. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The storm could bring unseasonably strong winds, which combined with warm temperatures, a high pollen count, and thundery downpours could cause ‘thunder fever’.

Experts are warning the phenomenon could bring problems for hay fever sufferers.

Sky News reports that airborne allergens expert Max Wiseberg said: ‘With this fine weather thunderstorms are also predicted, and they can bring problems for hay fever sufferers.

‘Very high pollen counts are predicted across many parts of England from Thursday onwards causing havoc for the millions of hay fever sufferers in the UK.

‘Predicted thunderstorms won't give respite, as instead they can cause a phenomenon known as 'thunder fever'.’