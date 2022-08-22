Open evening for police special constables to find out how they can be supported

She said: ‘We informed them about what the federation can offer in terms of support for pretty much anything – from wellbeing to legal advice. The response was very positive, so hopefully more will decide to become subscribing members of the Federation.’

She said: ‘At the moment they are out there, doing the same job as a police officer, but don’t have that legal protection and that support. They’re just as likely to go to a traumatic incident as a full-time colleague, so they should join us so that we can support them, get them legal advice if they need it.’