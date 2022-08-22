Open evening for police special constables to find out how they can be supported
AN OPEN evening was held for police special constables so they can learn how the county’s federation can support them.
Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said advice was given on a wide range of issues to about 25 officers.
Read More
She said: ‘We informed them about what the federation can offer in terms of support for pretty much anything – from wellbeing to legal advice. The response was very positive, so hopefully more will decide to become subscribing members of the Federation.’
Most Popular
-
1
Rape of woman during early hours in Portsmouth launches police hunt for vicious predator in grey tracksuit
-
2
Gosport family calls for justice after beloved dog tragically ran over and killed by speeding van in 'shocking' collision
-
3
Fareham paedophile Warren Bone found by police and charged after being on the run
-
4
Dawid Such murder investigation: Martin David Bell charged with murder after man, 19, found dead by police in Southampton
-
5
Southsea man arrested for drink driving and causing 'serious' injury by dangerous driving after colliding with two pedestrians
Zoë encouraged them to join the federation to offer support.
She said: ‘At the moment they are out there, doing the same job as a police officer, but don’t have that legal protection and that support. They’re just as likely to go to a traumatic incident as a full-time colleague, so they should join us so that we can support them, get them legal advice if they need it.’