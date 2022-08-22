News you can trust since 1877
Open evening for police special constables to find out how they can be supported

AN OPEN evening was held for police special constables so they can learn how the county’s federation can support them.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 6:43 pm

Hampshire Police Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said advice was given on a wide range of issues to about 25 officers.

She said: ‘We informed them about what the federation can offer in terms of support for pretty much anything – from wellbeing to legal advice. The response was very positive, so hopefully more will decide to become subscribing members of the Federation.’

Zoë encouraged them to join the federation to offer support.

She said: ‘At the moment they are out there, doing the same job as a police officer, but don’t have that legal protection and that support. They’re just as likely to go to a traumatic incident as a full-time colleague, so they should join us so that we can support them, get them legal advice if they need it.’