‘Outrageous’ travellers were seen trying to force their way onto land of a private Hampshire boarding school that charges fees of £28,000 a year.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th May 2023, 12:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 13:05 BST

Police helicopters were seen flying over the scene as travellers were prevented from entering a field at Moyles Court School in Ringwood, the New Forest, by staff around 3.30pm on Wednesday. The nomads wreaked havoc while riding on quad bikes and making a ‘huge racket’ before they reportedly chainsawed their way through a fence into a privately owned field close to the school.

A subsequent post on social media said a nearby residential landowner then granted the travellers permission to stay on her land. ‘She has been very accommodating to them and is working with them to (have) a peaceful few days,’ the post said.

Moyles Court School in Ringwood. Pic GoogleMoyles Court School in Ringwood. Pic Google
But locals have said the situation is ‘outrageous’ and said the elderly landowner is ‘probably scared’. ‘I can’t imagine anyone agreeing to that,’ one person said. People have reportedly been left worried about possible damage and thefts in the area.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have been made aware of an unauthorised encampment on Moyles Court in Ringwood just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday May 24). Officers will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the landowners, and local partners, in order to seek a suitable resolution.’

Moyles Court School charges £27,720 for full boarding for those in Year 7-11.

