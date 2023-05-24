News you can trust since 1877
Woman found dead in Waterlooville property as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found inside a Waterlooville home.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:04 BST

Police were alerted to an incident at 11.50pm on Monday before discovering the body of a 54-year-old woman inside a house in Puffin Walk. Following enquiries detectives arrested a 56-year-old man from Waterlooville, Hampshire police confirmed. The force has not released details on whether the man and woman knew each other.

Investigations are underway to establish the cause of the woman’s death. Police officers and forensic specialists have been seen in the area and taking items from the house over the last couple of days.

Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPuffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called shortly before 11.50pm on Monday to a report that the body of a 54-year-old woman had been discovered inside a house on Puffin Walk in Waterlooville. Enquiries are ongoing to establish how the woman died and police remain in the area today.

‘As part of our investigation, a 56-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue.’

The incident has caused anxiety in the street with one resident saying it left them ‘frightened’ with them in the dark over what happened. ‘It looks like a bad incident,’ they said. ‘Police were standing guard at the house and weren’t telling us any details. Yesterday (Tuesday) they brought out a load of computers and forensic people finally left when they brought the body out of the flat. We’re frightened because we don’t know what happened, if it was a home invasion or what.’

Puffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPuffin Walk, Waterlooville, Portsmouth on Wednesday 24th May 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
