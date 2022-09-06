Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of possession with intent to supply the Class B drug – with the 25-year-old male also detained over the importation of drugs.

Officers seized over 200 bags of cannabis, over £5,500 in cash and several communication devices.

Ashburton Road, Southsea. Pic Google

It comes after officers from the St Thomas beat team secured a warrant to search an address on Ashburton Road in Southsea.

Police, posting on social media, said: ‘You may not always see police out and about but rest assured we are always trying our best behind the scenes to gather information and intelligence to in order to best safeguard our community.