Oxfam raids sees thieves make off with gold broach, vintage coins and cash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 14:40 BST
A gold broach, vintage coins and cash were among the items stolen from two Oxfam shops.

Officers are appealing for information following burglaries at two Oxfam charity shops in Winchester - on High Street and Parchment Street at some time between 6pm on Sunday, September 8 and 8am on Monday, September 9.

A gold broach, £800 in cash, vintage coins, around ten smart phones and an iPad were stolen during the burglaries. “Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward,” a police spokesperson said.

“They’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, or anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale. Anyone with information should contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240386707.”

