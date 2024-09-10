Oxfam raids sees thieves make off with gold broach, vintage coins and cash

A gold broach, vintage coins and cash were among the items stolen from two Oxfam shops.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information following burglaries at two Oxfam charity shops in Winchester - on High Street and Parchment Street at some time between 6pm on Sunday, September 8 and 8am on Monday, September 9.

A gold broach, £800 in cash, vintage coins, around ten smart phones and an iPad were stolen during the burglaries. “Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, or anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale. Anyone with information should contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240386707.”