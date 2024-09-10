Suspicious man exposes himself in Chichester street as police launch manhunt
Police are searching for a suspicious man who exposed himself in the street.
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the male was seen revealing parts of his body in East Street, Chichester. The man was spotted at 9.50am on August 18.
Sussex Police said the male is in his mid-50s and of a slim build. He was wearing navy blue shorts and a striped green shirt.
The force added: “He is believed to have been acting suspiciously.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 672 of 19/08.”