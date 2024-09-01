Paanchi Indian Takeaway in Portsmouth burgled with charity box and cash stolen - police hunt man
Police are searching for a man after Paanchi Indian Street Kitchen in Fratton Road, Fratton, was targeted on August 21.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the robbery took place in the early hours. They have released a CCTV image of a male as part of their investigation. “Cash and a charity collection box were stolen,” the force said.
“Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him about a burglary at Paanchi, Fratton Road, Portsmouth.
“If you recognise this man or have any other information that could help our investigation, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240359172.” Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.