A popular Indian takeaway has been robbed with a charity collection box being stolen.

Police are searching for a man after Paanchi Indian Street Kitchen in Fratton Road, Fratton, was targeted on August 21.

Police wish to speak to a man after an Indian takeaway was robbed in Fratton, Portsmouth. Cash and a charity collection box was stolen from Paanchi Indian Street Kitchen. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the robbery took place in the early hours. They have released a CCTV image of a male as part of their investigation. “Cash and a charity collection box were stolen,” the force said.

“Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him about a burglary at Paanchi, Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

“If you recognise this man or have any other information that could help our investigation, please contact us online or on 101 quoting 44240359172.” Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.