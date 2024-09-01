Children saved by lifeboat crews after being stranded on paddle boards off Hayling Island coast
RNLI crews in Eastney were alerted by the coastguard at 6.58pm on Thursday evening. Portsmouth Lifeboat Station reported on Facebook that two paddle boards were discovered with four children on them.
The group had been blown offshore and were struggled against the sea to make their way back. “They had fortunately been blown onto winner bank preventing them going further out to sea but that too had also been cut off by the rising tide,” the RNLI said.
“Our crew entered the water to help the children into the boat and we transported them back to shore to the Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Team and waiting families.” The RNLI said crews returned to the station after it was confirmed that the children were safe.
They advise that when paddle boarding, you should always go with a friend who can help if the conditions get rough, and if you end up in the water, float on your back. “Be aware, the conditions can change quickly”, they said, “if in doubt don’t go out.” Always call 999 and ask for the coastguard in an emergency.
