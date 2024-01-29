Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donnell Charles, 23, of St Peters Grove, previously appeared at Winchester Crown Court charged with the murder of City of Portsmouth College student Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean. Charles is accused of stabbing to death Aimen on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29 around 11pm. Aimen is remembered by his foster family as “a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh”.

Charles is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article. A trial date was previously listed for January 29 at Portsmouth Crown Court but has now been pushed back to October 28. The defendant remains remanded in custody.

Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean, was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sam Stephenson.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson previously said: “A-23 year-old man has been charged with murder as part of our investigation into the death of 18 year-old Aimen Ahmed in Portsmouth. We were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday 29 July after Aimen was stabbed.

"Police officers and paramedics, along with colleagues from partner agencies in the area provided treatment to the teenager who died a short time later.”