A 21-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were detained yesterday evening.
Police said High Harm Team officers on proactive patrols saw suspicious activity outside of an address on Waverley Road shortly before 9pm.
They stopped and searched them, seizing several wraps of suspected Class A drugs and more than £200 in cash.
This was conducted under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
A search of the property was conducted, and further suspected Class A drugs, Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia and two mobile phones were found.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in offer to supply a Class A drug.
‘A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.
‘Both remain in police custody at the current time.’