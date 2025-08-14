A second dispersal order was put in place in Portsmouth yesterday after a group of young people caused issues in Paulsgrove.

Police put the dispersal order in place last night (August 13) in the Allaway Avenue area and lasted until the early hours of this morning. It was the second dispersal order in the city after the earlier announcement of a Section 34 order in Southsea which remains active until tomorrow.

A dispersal order was put in place last night for an area of Paulsgrove after anti-social behaviour from a gang of youths. | Hampshire Police

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A dispersal order has been put in place in the Allaway Avenue area following reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of young people. The Section 34 order has been authorised from 5:51pm today until 00:01am tomorrow morning (Thursday, August 14).

“Dispersal orders enable police to deal with any issues of ASB in a directed area more effectively, and gives our officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within a specified time period. Officers will be patrolling the area throughout the duration of the order and will use these powers where necessary to prevent further ASB and ensure the safety of local residents and businesses.”

Hampshire police have been approached for comment regarding the incidents that led to the order.