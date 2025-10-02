Paulsgrove man pleads guilty to two child sex offences after appearing in Portsmouth Magistrates Court
Richard Ashby, of Jubilee Avenue, appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (October 2) after attempting to meet a child he was allegedly grooming.
The police received reports just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 1, that Ashby was trying to meet a person he believed was a child at Cosham train station, after inappropriately communicating with them online.
As a result, officers arrested the 51-year-old and he was charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
During his court appearance, Ashby pleaded guilty to both offences, where he has been further remanded in custody, before appearing again for sentencing.