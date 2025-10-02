A man, who inappropriately communicated with a child online, has pleaded guilty to two sex offences in court.

Richard Ashby, of Jubilee Avenue, appeared in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (October 2) after attempting to meet a child he was allegedly grooming.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The police received reports just after 10.30am on Wednesday, October 1, that Ashby was trying to meet a person he believed was a child at Cosham train station, after inappropriately communicating with them online.

As a result, officers arrested the 51-year-old and he was charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

During his court appearance, Ashby pleaded guilty to both offences, where he has been further remanded in custody, before appearing again for sentencing.