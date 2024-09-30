Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four women have been arrested on suspicion of assault and robbery after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

The four women, aged 39, 40, 48, and 49, were arrested after a witness reported seeing a woman being attacked and robbed on Hillsley Road, Paulsgrove at around 1.25am on Monday, September 30. Police are now asking for the victim to get in contact with them after she left the scene before they arrived.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’re making an urgent appeal for the victim of a robbery in Paulsgrove early this morning to contact us.

“It’s believed that cash was stolen from the woman who was described as black and wearing dark clothing. She left the scene before police arrived. We need to speak to her to check that she’s ok and to progress our enquiries.”

The police are asking for anyone who may be able to assist with their enquiries to call them on 101 quoting 44240423591 or to provide information via their website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website.

Police have confirmed that the four women arrested remain in custody at this time.