Paulsgrove stabbing: Youths arrested following bloody brawl on Paulsgrove street are released on conditional bail as police continue investigation

THREE youths arrested following a violent incident in Paulsgrove have been released on conditional police bail.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:17 pm

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Portsmouth, were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy from Fareham on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with an incident in Dormington Road on Tuesday.

A fight had broken out at 2.56pm, leaving three people injured and needing hospital treatment.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

More than half-a-dozen officers were still in the area of Ludlow Road and Dormington Road, Paulsgrove on Wednesday following Tuesday's bloody stabbings

Read More

Read More
Paulsgrove stabbing: Shocked neighbours describe 'all hell breaking loose' as tw...

Two further victims, an 18 and 19-year-old man, have since been discharged.

The three males arrested in connection with the clash have been released on conditional police bail while police continue their enquiries to allow for a thorough investigation to take place.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, with no wider risk to the public.

‘If anyone has any information or Ring Doorbell, mobile phone or Dash Cam footage of this incident, they should contact us on 101 quoting 44210480717.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise