Pensioner, 91, injured near Santander bank in Portsmouth as police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a 91-year-old was reported injured in Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:17 GMT- 1 min read
The elderly man was treated for a head injury outside Santander bank in Commercial Road. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that the incident happened at roughly 1.20pm last Wednesday (October 25).

The force said it is unclear what happened to the pensioner and are appealing for more information. “We’re trying to establish how a 91 year-old man was injured in Commercial Road on Wednesday lunchtime at around 1:20pm close to the Santander bank,” they added.

Police said the incident happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman. Picture: Habibur RahmanPolice said the incident happened in Commercial Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman. Picture: Habibur Rahman
"He was treated for an injury to his head and is now recovering at home, but it’s not clear what happened and CCTV doesn’t show the location where he was injured. Did you see what happened to him? He was wearing a long black overcoat, brown flat cap and was holding a walking stick.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230438201. Reports can also be submitted via the police website.