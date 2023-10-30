Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office have issued several yellow weather warnings, with two of them associated with Storm Ciarán. One of these warnings is in place today (October 30) between midday and 6pm.

The forecaster said “heavy and at times thundery showers” are expected across the south coast following a week of torrential rain. “The most frequent and prolonged of which are most likely during the morning,” they said.

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth this week. Pictured is Storm Francis over Southsea Common on August 26, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

"Many parts of the warning area will see 10 to 20 mm whilst the wettest spots, most likely near to English Channel coasts, could see 30 to 35 mm.” Storm Ciarán is set to affect Portsmouth on Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday.

The Met Office said heavy rain on Wednesday is likely to cause delays and cancellations on public transport services, homes and businesses are at risk of flooding and “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.” The warning is in place between 6pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday.

They added: “The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period. Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions - further impacts are possible.”

“Very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible on Thursday.” The Met Office added that there is a slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur due to the storm, with roofs being blown off and power lines being brought down.

They said there is also a small chance of flying debris causing a danger to life, “injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties” – with roads, bridges and railway lines potentially being shut.