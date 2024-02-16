Female pensioner duped into helping male driver in Havant left horrified as he exposes himself
The victim was walking her dogs on Riders Lane, Havant, at around 12.30pm on Monday February 5 when a medium sized black vehicle approached her. A man driving the vehicle asked for information about a location and then showed the woman his phone. The woman walked closer in order to look at the phone before being left shocked as the deviant indecently exposed himself. The woman was not injured during the incident.
Police are linking it to a similar incident just before 6.00pm on Monday 29 January when a woman in her 20s reported being approached by a man who exposed and inappropriately touched himself. It happened inside an alleyway that connects Riders Lane and Ditcham Crescent. She was not hurt during the incident.
The man was described as being white, aged 35-45 and wearing black clothing, including a black hooded top, and a pink facemask. Police are now looking for a white man aged 35-40 who is approximately 6ft tall with a slim build and a pale complexion.
He had a blonde/red beard about one or two inches in length and was wearing loose, cornflower blue boxer shorts, a dark sweatshirt with the sleeves rolled up and a dark baseball cap. He was driving a medium sized black vehicle with the partial registration SA16.
Inspector Neal Harvey from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These incidents have of course been very distressing for the people involved and we want you to know that this will not be tolerated by police.
“The local community will understandably be very concerned to hear of these reports, and we would like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to investigate the circumstances. Our officers will remain in the area conducting enquiries and patrolling. Please do come and speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”
Call police on 101 quoting 44240042194, or go online to report via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website, below.