The man, 84, was struck by a Mazda 5 at 10am this morning. Police and medical personnel rushed to the scene on Gregson Avenue.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘We are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious injury collision in Gosport. This involved a grey Mazda 5 and a pedestrian.

The pensioner was hit by a car in Gregson Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man from Gosport, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. Following initial inquiries we are now calling on anyone with information to come forward.’

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV videos of the collision. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44230050075.

Reports can also be made online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

