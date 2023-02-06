The emergency workers were reportedly attacked this morning in the early hours. Police were responding a report that three people were vandalising several vehicles in St Augustine Road and Festing Road, Southsea.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘A 14-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and attempted theft of a motor vehicle. On his arrest, he became verbally and physically abusive towards two officers, who were not injured.

The youths were arrested in Festing Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

‘He was further arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.’

Police were told one of the youths involved as trying to break into one of the cars. Their enquiries revealed three teenagers were damaging vehicles in Festing Road. This included a motorbike they started pushing along the road.

‘Police conducted a search of the area and arrested two 16-year-old boys from Portsmouth, one on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and the second on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and vehicle interference,’ the force said.

‘All three remain in police custody at the current time and our investigation into these incidents is ongoing today. ‘We would like to reassure our residents that we do not underestimate the impact that offences of this nature has on victims, and we continue our dedicated work targeting those committing vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft in the city.’