Hampshire Constabulary has issued a warning to people in Gosport, Hayling Island, Fareham, Portsmouth and Southampton after a spike in incidents last week between October 25 – 28 as four residents lost a combined £17,500 to ruthless criminals.

Police received seven reports of suspected courier fraud last week in which residents aged between 79 and 86 lost an average £4,000 each.

In one offence last Thursday, a courier who had been successful in collecting £5,500 from the intended victim, was intercepted by police and the victims money was recovered.

Police

The courier, a 22-year-old woman from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of committing fraud by false representation. She was later released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

Courier fraud commonly involves an unexpected call from someone pretending to be a police officer, a staff member from their local bank, or an employee from an internet or phone provider.

They then tell the victim their account has been subject to fraudulent activity, or is in danger of being closed and then request the victim assist them with the ongoing investigation.

This involves people being asked for details about their financial accounts and bank cards; being sent to their bank to withdraw money or being asked to buy high value goods; or grant the caller access to their computer or phone by downloading an application.

‘In the recent cases we have seen a courier being sent to victims' home addresses in order to collect the goods, cash or bank cards but in some previous offences, victims have also been directed to send the items or money to a nominated address,’ police said.

A police spokesman said: ‘The public are our first line of defence in offences of this nature.

‘It is really important for them to understand that the police, government agencies such as HMRC and banks will never make unsolicited calls to them, in order to try to obtain financial information, ask them to withdraw money from their bank, or to surrender money, goods or their bank cards.

‘These incidents can often have a significant impact on victims – both emotionally and financially – as they come to terms with the fact that they have fallen for a scam, and the financial losses that come with it.

‘However, we want to ensure that those individuals do not become repeat victims, educate them and their loved ones and ensure that fraudsters can no longer take advantage of Hampshire residents.

‘If anyone receives a call of this nature, they should not engage with the caller and hang up.

‘Hampshire Constabulary are committed to bringing an end to offences of this nature and will take steps to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.’

The public have been told to remember:

- Police officers, banks and other organisations such as HMRC will never call people in this way and ask you to withdraw money or disclose personal or financial information. If someone does do this then hang up.

- If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their ID number and police force. Wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

- Never hand money or your bank card/pin to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

- Fraudsters often try to make victims buy iTunes vouchers or high end jewellery, which they will then sell to make profit. Genuine organisations will never contact you in this way to pay bills or debts.

- If you are a friend, relative or carer of someone you think might be vulnerable to this type of scam, please speak to them about this advice. You might be the only person who can stop them from being scammed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud call 101. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

For more help go to the Action Fraud website (https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/) or call on 0300 123 2040.

