The most-recent order was implemented on June 10 following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving. Fareham Borough Council have granted permission for a CCTV camera to be installed to combat the problem.

Councillor Joanne Burton, of Sarisbury ward, said the ridiculous behaviour was making residents’ lives ‘miserable’. Fareham Police have reported that one male driver was warned by officers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Passage Lane, Warsash, was one of the areas under the dispersal order issued by police. Picture: Google Street View.

This allows police officers and PCSOs to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner. The force reported on Facebook: ‘We are continuing our patrols in this area, including over the weekend and one male was issued with a Section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act.