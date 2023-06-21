News you can trust since 1877
Police warn man driving dangerously in Warsash while dispersal order was in effect

Police had to exercise some of their powers during a dispersal order in Warsash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jun 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read

The most-recent order was implemented on June 10 following numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving. Fareham Borough Council have granted permission for a CCTV camera to be installed to combat the problem.

NOW READ: CCTV camera installed following sickening anti-social behaviour

Councillor Joanne Burton, of Sarisbury ward, said the ridiculous behaviour was making residents’ lives ‘miserable’. Fareham Police have reported that one male driver was warned by officers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Passage Lane, Warsash, was one of the areas under the dispersal order issued by police. Picture: Google Street View.Passage Lane, Warsash, was one of the areas under the dispersal order issued by police. Picture: Google Street View.
This allows police officers and PCSOs to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner. The force reported on Facebook: ‘We are continuing our patrols in this area, including over the weekend and one male was issued with a Section 59 warning under the Police Reform Act.

‘The patrols included other areas of the district, such as Segensworth and Whiteley.’ The force added that they’re looking into longer term solutions to tackle anti-social behaviour.