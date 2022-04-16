PC Jared Gobey, who is based at Bognor, was the subject of a three-day misconduct hearing at Sussex Police Headquarters.

He faced allegations of breaching standards of professional behaviour after he gave a misleading account of an incident he attended to the Force Control Room involving a distressed man.

Police

His inaccurate reporting of the incident created the impression that police officers and members of the public were at greater level of harm than they were.

He was given a final written warning to stay on record for two years.

Detective chief inspector Jon Robeson said: ‘The actions of the officer fell far short of these which is reflected in the findings by the panel.

‘The unacceptable conduct that has been heard here will not be tolerated but this poor behaviour should not overshadow the hard work of the vast majority of our officers, staff and volunteers in the force.’