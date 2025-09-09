Readers react to video showing unhinged Southsea menace during mosque attack

People have reacted to a video which shows unhinged Southsea man Callum Mcinally threatening men with a knife outside a mosque - with the brave victims praised for their “calm” approach to disarm the situation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Mcinally | Supplied

The disturbed 29-year-old was captured on camera acting aggressively during a racist attack outside the Jami Mosque in Victoria Road North on Sunday August 31 around 9.30pm, as reported.

Mcinally, of Waverley Road, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last week to racially aggravated common assault by beating, assault by beating, racially aggravated intentional harassment, and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video, which can be seen attached with this story, shows the apparently drunk and incoherent Mcinally shouting and swearing at men outside the mosque before suddenly pulling a knife from his sleeve and aiming it towards one of the victims. “He’s got a knife, he’s got a knife,” one of the threatened men is heard saying before pushing away the defendant’s arm.

Mcinally then moves back, drops the knife before picking it up and strides forward menacingly as the men are heard saying “get back” amid growing fears over Mcinally’s unpredictable and hostile behaviour.

The defendant then bizarrely says: “What have we got to do to protect our children?” He follows this up by launching the blade over a wall and into bushes before he is consoled by one of the men who puts his arm around him as Mcinally stumbles away from the mosque.

The video, which has so far been viewed 155,000 times, drew a widespread reaction of comments on Facebook - with many praising the way the victims handled the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Mcinally | Supplied

One person posted: “Considering the fact he had a knife, those two men were incredibly calm and even tried to calm him down. That’s brave in my opinion considering that this world has become a scary place with people carrying all sorts of harmful objects.”

Another agreed and said: “So much respect to the two men who he was threatening. They look like they handled the situation amazingly and stayed so calm. Well done to those two.”

A third said: “Yes the young man did wrong. By remaining calm the other men were able to diffuse the situation by talking to the young man. I'm glad he threw the knife away. He's pleaded guilty. I hope he gets advice and support for his issues. Well done to the other guys, you handled the situation perfectly.”

A fourth person wrote: “The way the victim put his hand on his back trying to calm him down after threatening his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A relative of one of the victims said: “Well done to my uncle. Proud of him. Always remains calm, patient and respectful and also sees the good in every situation.”

Another person added: “It’s a rare few people who are a danger in our society. People are frustrated, yes but everyone wants to live in a safe society. His actions were wrong here and I’m glad he threw the knife. And respect for the man to listen to him and understand his frustration. But violence is never the answer.”

Mcinally was remanded into custody and will next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 3 October for sentencing.