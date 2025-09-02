A Southsea man who launched a racially aggravated attack while threatening a person with a blade outside a mosque has pleaded guilty in court.

The Jami Mosque in Portsmouth

Callum Mcinally, 29, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after he was “racially abusive to a small group of men, women and children who were praying outside” the Jami Mosque in Victoria Road North.

Mcinally, of Waverley Road, was arrested following the incident around 9.30pm on Sunday (31 August). He was remanded in custody until his court appearance where he faced four charges.

These were racially aggravated common assault by beating, assault by beating, racially aggravated intentional harassment, and threatening a person with a blade in a public place. He admitted all charges and was remanded into custody to next appear next at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 3 October for sentencing.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating an assault in Portsmouth have charged a man. We were called to a report that at around 9.30pm on Sunday a man was being verbally abusive to a small group of men, women and children outside of the Jami Mosque.

“It was reported that the man had then punched one man from the group, before pulling out a knife and behaving aggressively towards two of the men. Nobody was seriously injured during the incident.

“Officers will be carrying out patrols in the area. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer.”

A video of the incident now circling on social media also led to the force calling out comments from the public as “inaccurate” amid growing fears of racial tensions.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of a video that is circulating on social media platforms in regards to a racially aggravated assault on Victoria Road North.

“We are also aware that people are speculating on the circumstances and that some of this information is inaccurate. As such, we would like to dispel any misinformation and clarify the reported account of events.” Police gave their account of events in the above statement.

Stand Up To Racism Portsmouth said in a statement: “We condemn the racist knife attack against men, women and children that took place outside a Portsmouth mosque on Sunday night. We praise the brave, calm and peaceful actions of those who were attacked, which ensured more serious violence was prevented.

“We send a message of support and solidarity to the mosque and the muslim community in Portsmouth, who are our friends, neighbours and work colleagues. “