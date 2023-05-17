Tamara Cassidy, 36, of Beach Road, Southsea, was convicted of 11 counts of theft and one count of possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, two charges of possessing a Class B drug, two charges of common assault and two charges of failing to surrender to bail at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to four incidents of shoplifting between February 16 and February 19 in which almost £500 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op store on New Road. A further incident on February 5 saw £91.34 worth of products taken from Sainsbury’s on Albert Road. On April 2 Cassidy, while in possession of amphetamine, took a Stanley knife into the Co-op store in Great Southsea Street.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

On June 20 at Waitrose in Gosport when Cassidy was caught shoplifting she carried out an assault. Two days later at Waitrose in Southsea, she stole alcohol bottles worth £391 with an accomplice. Four days earlier the pair stole £355 worth of alcohol and then on November 20 the duo stole £758 from the store - the same day she carried out another assault. On November 6, they also stole up to £300 of spirits from the supermarket.

Cassidy, who was previously remanded in custody, was finally sentenced by magistrates after numerous adjournments. She was handed a 26-week sentence suspended for 18 months. It means if Cassidy carries any offences within that period she will be jailed.

