Joe McGowan, 36, of Union Road, Portsmouth, drove a Suzuki Vitara while above the limit for a controlled drug in Botley Drive, Havant, on August 5.

The defendant was also found to be above the drug driving limit after having amphetamines in his system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGowan was convicted of driving without a licence and no insurance. He also obstructed a police officer.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was fined £120, told to pay a surcharge of £112 and ordered to pay costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

READ NOW: Police raids

Rawand Jabare, 42, of Sackville Street, Portsmouth, breached a community order by failing to attend unpaid work.

He was fined £40 and told to pay costs of £60.

Harrison Kelly, 24, of Gorselands Way, Gosport, was convicted of drink driving on February 26 in Rowner Road in a Volkswagen Golf. Kelly was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was fined £1,250 and told to pay costs of £620 and told to pay a £125 surcharge. He was handed 10 points on his licence.

Lee McCombie, 32, of Sibland Close, Fareham, drove a heavy goods vehicle on February 16, 2021, in Scotland Road, Dryden Street and Leeds Street in Merseyside at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour.

He was fined £182, told to pay costs of £100 and a surcharge of £34. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

Alekos Kouridis, 42, of Hermitage Close, Bishop’s Waltham, was fined £100 for committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order.

SEE ALSO: Fraudster car dealer