People sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court including rail users told to pay nearly £400 for fares under £5
PEOPLE have been sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court for their crimes including rail passengers who were told to cough up nearly £400 for fares under £5.
Marvin Hill, 30, of Thorncroft Road, Portsmouth, was convicted of criminal damage after damaging a Swindon police cell to the value of £35 on December 14 last year.
Magistrates ordered him to pay compensation of £35.
Terence Byrnes, 58, of Seaward Tower, Gosport, failed to comply with the terms of a community order by not attending a drug rehabilitation programme on December 14 last year.
He also did not attend for a rehabilitation day on December 17.
Magistrates fined Byrnes £40.
The order was allowed to continue.
Craig Ballard, 48, of Westfield Road, Gosport, failed to comply with a community order after not turning up to appointments on December 8 and 15.
He was told to pay court costs of £60.
Magistrates also handed him 18 rehabilitation days to complete.
Yvette Ogilvie, 35, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth, breached a community order by missing appointments on December 3 and 16.
Magistrates handed her 18 rehabilitation days.
She must also pay £60 costs.
Jack Allam, 19, of Watts Road, Portsmouth, failed to show a rail ticket at Portsmouth and Southsea station on July 25.
He was told to pay £4.80 compensation for the ticket.
Magistrates also fined him £220 and told him to pay a £34 surcharge.
He must pay costs of £140.
Stephanie Batchelor, 25, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, failed to have a valid rail ticket when travelling at Hilsea on August 3.
Magistrates ordered to pay £3.30 compensation for the ticket.
She was also fined £220 and a surcharge of £34.
Court costs of £140 were also handed to the defendant.