The ‘nervous’ young pooch has not been seen since yesterday morning – last seen at Alver Valley Country Park.

Officers have shared a callout from its owner, Michelle Menemy, who is desperate for her cherished dog to come home.

The puppy went missing at Alver Valley Country Park yesterday morning.

A statement from Ms Menemy posted yesterday on Facebook said: ‘HELP MY DOG HAS RUN OFF AT ALVERY VALLEY at 11am.

‘He is nervous and an only puppy.

‘Please do not chase or call his name.

‘Approach quietly, and if found, please call 07592029099.’

Officers are asking the public for help.

A statement from Gosport Police, posted yesterday evening, said: ‘CAN YOU HELP?

‘Please keep an eye out for this little puppy.

‘He has been missing from Alver Valley Country Park since this morning, #Missing (14328).’

