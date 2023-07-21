It comes after officers were on patrol in New Milton at around 3.40am this morning (July 21) when they heard an alarm sounding as they drove past a business premises on Station Road.

Entry had been gained via the front door, which had been forced open, and a large quantity of perfumes taken from the shelves and behind the counters.

Police have arrested two men following burglary.

A quantity of goods were found on the street leading from Station Road to Elm Avenue and at the rear of the premises, officers located a vehicle with a large bag filled with perfumes on the rear seat.

A 51-year-old man from Christchurch, Bournemouth and a 51-year-old man of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.