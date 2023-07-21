Perfumes stolen from shelves and counters in New Milton business burglary - two men have been arrested
Officers investigating a business burglary in-progress in the New Milton area have arrested two people.
It comes after officers were on patrol in New Milton at around 3.40am this morning (July 21) when they heard an alarm sounding as they drove past a business premises on Station Road.
Entry had been gained via the front door, which had been forced open, and a large quantity of perfumes taken from the shelves and behind the counters.
A quantity of goods were found on the street leading from Station Road to Elm Avenue and at the rear of the premises, officers located a vehicle with a large bag filled with perfumes on the rear seat.
A 51-year-old man from Christchurch, Bournemouth and a 51-year-old man of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
They remain in custody at this time.