Perfumes stolen from shelves and counters in New Milton business burglary - two men have been arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a business in New Milton had a large amount of perfume stolen.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:24 BST

Officers investigating a business burglary in-progress in the New Milton area have arrested two people.

It comes after officers were on patrol in New Milton at around 3.40am this morning (July 21) when they heard an alarm sounding as they drove past a business premises on Station Road.

Entry had been gained via the front door, which had been forced open, and a large quantity of perfumes taken from the shelves and behind the counters.

Police have arrested two men following burglary.Police have arrested two men following burglary.
A quantity of goods were found on the street leading from Station Road to Elm Avenue and at the rear of the premises, officers located a vehicle with a large bag filled with perfumes on the rear seat.

A 51-year-old man from Christchurch, Bournemouth and a 51-year-old man of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They remain in custody at this time.