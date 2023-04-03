Person accused of walking down Portsmouth road while exposing themselves and performing sex act in police cell fails to attend court again
A person remanded in custody after allegedly walking down a busy road while exposing themselves and performing a sex act at a police station has not attended court for the second time.
Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, was charged for exposure after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, while exposing themselves. Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.
READ NOW: Bus assault
Gunton was charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive behaviour, criminal damage, exposure and indecent behaviour at a police station.
Gunton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court last week before failing to attend Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. ‘Prison have confirmed they won’t be appearing as cannot be removed from their cell,’ a court spokeswoman said at the time.
Now Gunton, due in court today, has not attend for the second time.