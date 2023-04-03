Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, was charged for exposure after allegedly walking along the middle of Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, while exposing themselves. Police attended the scene and arrested Gunton who then allegedly performed a sex act while in custody at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre.

Gunton was charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive behaviour, criminal damage, exposure and indecent behaviour at a police station.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gunton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court last week before failing to attend Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. ‘Prison have confirmed they won’t be appearing as cannot be removed from their cell,’ a court spokeswoman said at the time.

Now Gunton, due in court today, has not attend for the second time.

