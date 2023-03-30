Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, was charged for exposure following the alleged incident in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, as previously reported in The News. Police attended the scene amid reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves.

READ NOW: Gang jailed for 15 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gunton was then charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive behaviour, criminal damage and indecent behaviour at a police station.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google

Gunton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court earlier this week before being due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates today – but the defendant refused to appear. ‘Prison have confirmed they won’t be appearing as cannot be removed from their cell,’ a court spokeswoman said.