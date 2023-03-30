News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
3 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
5 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Person remanded over walking down busy Portsmouth road while exposing themselves refuses to leave cell

A person charged and then remanded in custody for walking down a busy road while exposing themselves and behaving indecently at a police station has snubbed a court appearance.

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 13:38 BST

Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, was charged for exposure following the alleged incident in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, as previously reported in The News. Police attended the scene amid reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves.

READ NOW: Gang jailed for 15 years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gunton was then charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive behaviour, criminal damage and indecent behaviour at a police station.

Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Milton Road, Portsmouth. Pic Google
Most Popular

Gunton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court earlier this week before being due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates today – but the defendant refused to appear. ‘Prison have confirmed they won’t be appearing as cannot be removed from their cell,’ a court spokeswoman said.

The defendant has not entered any pleas to the offences and will now appear in court at a future date.