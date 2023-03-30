Person remanded over walking down busy Portsmouth road while exposing themselves refuses to leave cell
A person charged and then remanded in custody for walking down a busy road while exposing themselves and behaving indecently at a police station has snubbed a court appearance.
Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, was charged for exposure following the alleged incident in Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday March 14 around 2.20pm, as previously reported in The News. Police attended the scene amid reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves.
Gunton was then charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive behaviour, criminal damage and indecent behaviour at a police station.
Gunton appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court earlier this week before being due to appear before Portsmouth magistrates today – but the defendant refused to appear. ‘Prison have confirmed they won’t be appearing as cannot be removed from their cell,’ a court spokeswoman said.
The defendant has not entered any pleas to the offences and will now appear in court at a future date.