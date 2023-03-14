Person arrested after walking in middle of Portsmouth road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians
A person has been arrested after walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians.
Police said they were called at 2.20pm to reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians in Milton Road, Milton. A 24-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act. The suspect is currently in police custody.
READ NOW: Prolific flasher jailed
Call police on 101 quoting 44230102585.