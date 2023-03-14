News you can trust since 1877
Person arrested after walking in middle of Portsmouth road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians

A person has been arrested after walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:14 GMT

Police said they were called at 2.20pm to reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves to drivers and pedestrians in Milton Road, Milton. A 24-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway and exposure under the sexual offences act. The suspect is currently in police custody.

Call police on 101 quoting 44230102585.

Police appeal
