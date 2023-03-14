The 59-year-old said he was punished during Portsmouth FC’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Complaints were made to the club after Mr Westwood went into the facilities and said he identified as a woman.

Stewards asked the season ticket holder to leave at half-time. Mr Westwood told The News: ‘I walked into the passageway before the toilets and didn’t go any further.

‘This woman came out of the toilets and told me to get out, so I left. I was just having a laugh and a giggle. Given it was women’s day, I thought I would identify as a woman to show solidarity with them.

‘There was no malice intended.’

Mary Williams, 57, said she confronted the seemingly incoherent fan, who was ‘ranting and raving’ in the loos. She added his behaviour was ‘massively offensive to anyone who is transgender.’

‘It’s ridiculous in the extreme that anyone would believe that is a stance he takes,’ she said. ‘I’m 100 per cent in favour of someone who genuinely identifies as transgender to use any loo they want, but this is not that.

John Westwood said he has been banned from Fratton Park for the fourth time this season. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.

‘He was there to provoke, intimidate and harass women.’

Mr Westwood said he’s been banned from attending Pompey’s next two matches against Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.

John Westwood will miss Portsmouth's next two matches. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ms Williams said three fans independently thanked her for ‘standing up to him’ after making an official complaint. She believes he thinks the rules ‘don’t apply to him’ and thinks it’s ‘embarrassing’ that he’s associated with the club.

‘He’s been allowed to throw his weight around for far too long,’ she added. ‘Decent supporters have had enough. None of the women in that toilet were enjoying it, or found it remotely funny.’

Mr Westwood denied being drunk and said he didn’t think about his actions being offensive. ‘If I sing it’s a geezers club, I get told off, and if I identify as a woman, I also get told off,’ he said. ‘You’re not allowed to make light of anything anymore.

The Fratton End after the final whistle. Mr Westwood was asked to leave the stadium at half-time.

‘Offence isn’t against the law and we’re all gonna offend someone at some point. That’s life and people have to get on with it.

‘It seems to me now that minorities in this world are telling the majorities what they can and cannot think. I’m for equality but they cannot foist their ideas on people.’

Responding to Mr Westwood ‘showing solidarity’ with women, Ms Williams said: ‘No one who has heard his misogynistic and sexist chanting would take that seriously. The likelihood of that is on par with Pompey finishing as champions this season.’

Pompey promotes Her Game Too – an initiative to make football more accessible for women – with players wearing T-shirts before kick-off. Ms Williams added she hopes the club takes a strong stance against ‘a repeated pattern of behaviour’ to show Pompey’s support for causes is more than just social media posts and T-shirts.

‘‘I’ve got nothing personal against him, but he should not be allowed to impinge on the enjoyment of thousands of fans,’ she said. ‘It’s everyone’s club and that kind of behaviour needs to be challenged.’

Mr Westwood entered the ladies toilets and said he identified as a woman. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed ‘a man was escorted from the stadium by a police officer after he had entered the female toilets’ at 4pm.

A Portsmouth FC spokesperson said they do not comment on individual cases but will ensure Fratton Park is a ‘safe, friendly and welcoming environment’ for everyone to watch football. They added they will continue to promote equality and inclusion, including by promoting causes such as Her Game Too and Rainbow Laces.