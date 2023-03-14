News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 minutes ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
1 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
1 hours ago Met Office extends weather warning for snow
12 hours ago One dead and three injured after suspected gas explosion in Swansea
13 hours ago Gary Glitter recalled to prison for breaking licence conditions
22 hours ago Gary Lineker breaks silence as pundit to return to Match of The Day

Portsmouth FC fan John Westwood banned for fourth time this season after going into ladies toilets claiming he was transgender

Prominent Pompey supporter John Westwood has been banned for the fourth time this season after going into the ladies toilets – claiming he was transgender.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 3 min read

The 59-year-old said he was punished during Portsmouth FC’s 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Complaints were made to the club after Mr Westwood went into the facilities and said he identified as a woman.

Stewards asked the season ticket holder to leave at half-time. Mr Westwood told The News: ‘I walked into the passageway before the toilets and didn’t go any further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Complaints made to Portsmouth FC about John Westwood behaviour

Most Popular

‘This woman came out of the toilets and told me to get out, so I left. I was just having a laugh and a giggle. Given it was women’s day, I thought I would identify as a woman to show solidarity with them.

‘There was no malice intended.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mary Williams, 57, said she confronted the seemingly incoherent fan, who was ‘ranting and raving’ in the loos. She added his behaviour was ‘massively offensive to anyone who is transgender.’

‘It’s ridiculous in the extreme that anyone would believe that is a stance he takes,’ she said. ‘I’m 100 per cent in favour of someone who genuinely identifies as transgender to use any loo they want, but this is not that.

John Westwood said he has been banned from Fratton Park for the fourth time this season. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.
John Westwood said he has been banned from Fratton Park for the fourth time this season. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.
John Westwood said he has been banned from Fratton Park for the fourth time this season. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.

SEE ALSO: John Westwood slams ‘cancel culture’ for ban

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He was there to provoke, intimidate and harass women.’

Mr Westwood said he’s been banned from attending Pompey’s next two matches against Accrington Stanley and Bristol Rovers.

He said he’s been told by the club a further decision will be made afterwards. The supporter has received three punishments this season; for making lewd gestures towards Coventry City fans during a friendly; urinating outside Forest Green Rovers’ stadium and making a handbell action to a friend.

John Westwood will miss Portsmouth's next two matches. Picture: Habibur Rahman
John Westwood will miss Portsmouth's next two matches. Picture: Habibur Rahman
John Westwood will miss Portsmouth's next two matches. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Williams said three fans independently thanked her for ‘standing up to him’ after making an official complaint. She believes he thinks the rules ‘don’t apply to him’ and thinks it’s ‘embarrassing’ that he’s associated with the club.

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for urinating outside stadium

‘He’s been allowed to throw his weight around for far too long,’ she added. ‘Decent supporters have had enough. None of the women in that toilet were enjoying it, or found it remotely funny.’

Mr Westwood denied being drunk and said he didn’t think about his actions being offensive. ‘If I sing it’s a geezers club, I get told off, and if I identify as a woman, I also get told off,’ he said. ‘You’re not allowed to make light of anything anymore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Fratton End after the final whistle. Mr Westwood was asked to leave the stadium at half-time.
The Fratton End after the final whistle. Mr Westwood was asked to leave the stadium at half-time.
The Fratton End after the final whistle. Mr Westwood was asked to leave the stadium at half-time.

‘Offence isn’t against the law and we’re all gonna offend someone at some point. That’s life and people have to get on with it.

‘It seems to me now that minorities in this world are telling the majorities what they can and cannot think. I’m for equality but they cannot foist their ideas on people.’

Responding to Mr Westwood ‘showing solidarity’ with women, Ms Williams said: ‘No one who has heard his misogynistic and sexist chanting would take that seriously. The likelihood of that is on par with Pompey finishing as champions this season.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for third time this season

Pompey promotes Her Game Too – an initiative to make football more accessible for women – with players wearing T-shirts before kick-off. Ms Williams added she hopes the club takes a strong stance against ‘a repeated pattern of behaviour’ to show Pompey’s support for causes is more than just social media posts and T-shirts.

‘‘I’ve got nothing personal against him, but he should not be allowed to impinge on the enjoyment of thousands of fans,’ she said. ‘It’s everyone’s club and that kind of behaviour needs to be challenged.’

Mr Westwood entered the ladies toilets and said he identified as a woman. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Mr Westwood entered the ladies toilets and said he identified as a woman. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Mr Westwood entered the ladies toilets and said he identified as a woman. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed ‘a man was escorted from the stadium by a police officer after he had entered the female toilets’ at 4pm.

A Portsmouth FC spokesperson said they do not comment on individual cases but will ensure Fratton Park is a ‘safe, friendly and welcoming environment’ for everyone to watch football. They added they will continue to promote equality and inclusion, including by promoting causes such as Her Game Too and Rainbow Laces.

Her Game Too has been approached for comment.

PompeySheffield Wednesday