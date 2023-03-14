Pictured: One of Portsmouth's most prolific flashers back in court for 'disgusting' sex acts on buses to 'terrified' women
One of Portsmouth’s most prolific flashers has been back in front of a judge for his latest ‘disgusting’ acts of exposure in public places.
Terry Cronin, who has been before the courts since 2002 for a variety of flashing incidents, was back in familiar territory at Portsmouth Crown Court after two incidents within 30 minutes of each other on buses on May 9.
The court heard that the 41-year-old was seen ‘rubbing his crotch’ while exposing himself in front of a nearby female bus passenger. The shocked woman told the driver before Cronin left the vehicle.
Cronin, formerly of St Michael’s Road, then got on another bus a short time later and sat behind two women – one of whom was a ‘vulnerable’ female being escorted from Queen Alexandra Hospital. ‘His trousers were undone and was exposing himself (performing a sex act),’ prosecutor Holly Fagan said.
When the female passenger asked Cronin what he was doing, the defendant replied: ‘Nothing.’
Ms Fagan continued: ‘(The woman) asked him to put it away and said it was disgusting. But he did not seem to care. The (women) moved to the front of the bus. (Cronin) got off the bus and ran away.’
Judge, recorder Benjamin Newton, said of the impact on the victim: ‘She was scared to take her children on the bus and was terrified it could happen again. She was a nervous wreck.’
The court was told that Cronin was jailed last August for 26 months for breaching a sexual harm prevention order and three exposures. This included knocking on a window while inside a house to get a woman’s attention in the street before performing a sex act on himself.
The deviant’s dossier of flashing went back to 2002. His crimes include pleasuring himself in front of three children in a cinema in 2008, performing a sex act on himself at Hayling Island Public Library in 2010 and on a bus in 2016 after positioning himself across the aisle from a female.
Recorder Newton said the female victim had been left ‘frightened’ and needed counselling. Cronin, who admitted exposure and breaching a sexual harm prevention order, was handed a 16-month sentence to run concurrently to his current term, meaning he will not spend any more time in jail.