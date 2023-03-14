Terry Cronin, who has been before the courts since 2002 for a variety of flashing incidents, was back in familiar territory at Portsmouth Crown Court after two incidents within 30 minutes of each other on buses on May 9.

READ NOW: Manhunt for man who exposed himself on train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the 41-year-old was seen ‘rubbing his crotch’ while exposing himself in front of a nearby female bus passenger. The shocked woman told the driver before Cronin left the vehicle.

Terry Cronin. Picture: Hampshire police

Cronin, formerly of St Michael’s Road, then got on another bus a short time later and sat behind two women – one of whom was a ‘vulnerable’ female being escorted from Queen Alexandra Hospital. ‘His trousers were undone and was exposing himself (performing a sex act),’ prosecutor Holly Fagan said.

When the female passenger asked Cronin what he was doing, the defendant replied: ‘Nothing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Fagan continued: ‘(The woman) asked him to put it away and said it was disgusting. But he did not seem to care. The (women) moved to the front of the bus. (Cronin) got off the bus and ran away.’

Judge, recorder Benjamin Newton, said of the impact on the victim: ‘She was scared to take her children on the bus and was terrified it could happen again. She was a nervous wreck.’

SEE ALSO: Complaints of Pompey fan going into female toilets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deviant’s dossier of flashing went back to 2002. His crimes include pleasuring himself in front of three children in a cinema in 2008, performing a sex act on himself at Hayling Island Public Library in 2010 and on a bus in 2016 after positioning himself across the aisle from a female.