The black female lurcher was among several things burgled from a property in Axford.

Between 10.30pm, on March 19, and 6am, on March 20, a green Honda Foreman quad bike, power tools and batteries were all taken.

The incident happened on Duxford Lane.

A female black Lurcher was among several things burgled from a Hampshire property. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Hampshire police are making enquiries and are appealing to the public for any witnesses.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Were you in the area at the time?

‘Did you see anything suspicious?

‘Do you have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help the investigation?

‘This incident is a timely reminder for owners to consider preventative measures that could help deter crime and prevent loss of property; which could include the likes of installing sufficient flood lighting in areas where they keep vehicles or other plant machinery.

‘Likewise, ensuring that any vehicles are kept out-of-sight from the roadside and have been secured with appropriate locks and chains as required.

‘If you have a tracker available that you can fit to the vehicle, this would also help deter would-be opportunists and aid the potential recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220110623, or by filling in an online form here.

People can also make a report online via Crimestoppers anonymously, or by calling 0800 555 111.

