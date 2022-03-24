Nelam Singh, 53, of Exeter Road, Southsea, was caught by police three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Police say he was spotted by an off-duty officer weaving wildly in his Mercedes on the M27 westbound near Nursling, on February 17 at 6.30am.

Nelam Singh was caught three times over the alcohol limit on his way to drive a bus containing over 70 students. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Southampton Magistrates' Court heard Singh blew a recording of 101micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Hampshire police discovered Singh was on his way to drive a school bus with over 70 students on board.

On Tuesday, he was banned from driving for two years, fined £180 in costs and surcharge, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking after the sentencing, Sargent Richard Miell, of the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘Not only did Singh put himself and other road users in danger by choosing to get behind the wheel of a car while impaired, he was also going to endanger the lives of a large number of school children and drive a bus, all while under the influence.

‘Thankfully, the quick actions of one of our off-duty roads policing officers ensured this did not happen.

‘While the vast majority of drivers do not drink and drive, it is disappointing that some still are doing so.

‘The message is simple, it's not worth the risk and can have very real and fatal consequences.’

