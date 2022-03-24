Portsmouth Film Society is continuing the construction of the ‘multi-purpose’ venue, in the old Halifax branch on Palmerston Road.

So far, £9,305 has been raised to renovate the ‘one of a kind’ 40-seater venue, and work is close to completion.

Aysegul Epengin, Southsea Cinema Development Manager, is delighted the society will soon have a permanent space again.

She told The News: ‘Our crowdfunding is going amazingly well and I’m really happy with the money raised.

‘We’ve almost hit £10,000!

‘Our projects were just a stage and a memory, not something we own as a home.

‘This new community cinema will now be our home, which we plan to keep for as many future generations as possible.’

The founder of Portsmouth Film Society added they have a 20 year lease on the building, and essential construction work has already been completed.

Most of the ventilation and air-conditioning installations have finished, as well as the first stage of the electrical work and other tasks.

Plans are also in place for volunteers and builders to work nights and weekends to push the project forward.

Events run by the society can to an abrupt halt in March 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slow but surely, Ms Epengin started running outdoor screenings and drive-ins, but felt something was missing.

She said: ‘We are resurrecting the Portsmouth film society.

‘We did outdoor cinemas and drive-ins, but we never had that sense of belonging, and didn’t know if we would continue our events.’

Ms Epengin, who has lived in Portsmouth for more than 17 years, said the new cinema will be a ‘multi-purpose’ venue.

Plans are for people to use the space for their own amateur drama and theatre groups, children’s concerts, open mic nights, and other functions.

The society also aims to organise art classes and film education workshops, as well as screenings for families, and special accessible film sessions – using soft light – for the elderly and those with dementia.

Ms Epengin said the excitement around the cinema is building, with people visiting the construction site to say how much of a wonderful idea it is.

Old wallpaper and paintings from former restaurants – Golden Egg Road (1977) and London Pride Restaurant (1981) – were found during the project.

The Portsmouth Film Society founder said she hopes to preserve the art, and thinks the new venue will be more than just a cinema room.

She explained: ‘Covid has really oppressed us and we need to do more to be social again.

‘This will allow people to have a social environment with those they know.

‘I think it will be one of a kind and will change the atmosphere on Palmerston Road.

‘I love Southsea, and I always wondered why we can’t have a small venue that I can walk to and see something different.

‘It will be a place where every local can take their kids, mothers, or mates, and can enjoy something engaging and affordable.’

The society are accepting financial donations until April 12, as well as spare oil and wall paints and furniture.

