Picture of man released after woman sexually assaulted as she walked along street

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted walking along a street.

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST

A woman was ambushed by a man when walking along Bedford Place, Southampton. The female was then reportedly sexually assaulted near to the corner of Canton Street at 9.30pm on Friday March 31, police reported.

‘Officers investigating reports of a sexual assault along Bedford Place in Southampton would like to speak with the man in connection with the incident,’ a police statement said. ‘We appreciate that these are not the clearest of images, but do you know who he is? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and remember seeing something suspicious?’

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants policePolice want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police
Anyone with information should call 101, quote reference 44230128569.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

