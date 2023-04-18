Picture of man released after woman sexually assaulted as she walked along street

A woman was ambushed by a man when walking along Bedford Place, Southampton. The female was then reportedly sexually assaulted near to the corner of Canton Street at 9.30pm on Friday March 31, police reported .

‘Officers investigating reports of a sexual assault along Bedford Place in Southampton would like to speak with the man in connection with the incident,’ a police statement said. ‘We appreciate that these are not the clearest of images, but do you know who he is? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and remember seeing something suspicious?’