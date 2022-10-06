Hampshire Constabulary is hoping to identify the man in the image as they look into a fight which took place outside the George and Dragon pub on Saturday, July 23.

Officers attended the South Street pub after being called at 11.54pm, and upon arriving, located two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s with facial injuries.

CCTV image released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A 21-year-old man from Fareham, a 30-year-old man from Gosport and a 23-year-old man from Lee-on-the-Solent were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They have since been released but still remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Now, police are sharing this CCTV image in the hopes of aiding their investigation.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘As part of our investigation, we want to identify and speak with the man pictured here.

‘He is described as being around 5ft 8in to 5ft 9in tall, with short dark hair and a short beard.

‘This CCTV image makes the clothes appear lighter, however we can confirm he was wearing all-dark clothing on the night of this incident.

‘Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220297011. You can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

