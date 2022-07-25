Three men arrested after late night brawl outside George and Dragon pub in Gosport

THREE men were arrested after a brawl outside a pub in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 25th July 2022, 2:08 pm

Officers were called to reports of a fight on South Street, in view of the George and Dragon public house.

Police were at the scene of the altercation at roughly 11.54pm on Saturday.

The brawl happened outside the George and Dragon pub, on South Street, Gosport, on Saturday. Picture: Google Street View.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s respectively, suffered facial injuries as a result.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We arrested a 21-year-old man from Fareham, a 30-year-old man from Gosport and a 23-year-old man from Lee-on-the-Solent on suspicion of affray.

‘All three have been released from police custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.’

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially if they recorded footage or were injured in the fight.

‘Investigating officers believe that there were a number of people in the area at the time that we are yet to speak to,’ Hampshire police added.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44220297011.