Picture released of suspicious bald man with glasses after pensioner conned out of £300 cash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
Police have released a picture of a suspicious bald man with glasses after a woman was conned into handing over cash.

Police want to find this manplaceholder image
Police want to track down the man pictured in connection with a fraud investigation in Fareham.

The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3.45pm on 20 September when a man took a woman in her 80s to a cashpoint on White Hart Lane and asked her to withdraw £300 to pay him for cutting a hedge.

Police said: “We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to. He is described as white, aged between 45-55 years old, short hair which is bald on top and shaved on the sides.”

The image shows the man in a dark coloured coat with his head slightly tilted closely watching on. “If anyone recognises this man please call 101 quoting reference 44250426575,” police added.

