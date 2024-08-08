Pictures capture dramatic scenes of anti-immigration protest in Portsmouth

As reported, around 100 people, some wearing face coverings and hoods while draped in British flags, temporarily blocked the M275 northbound next to Kettering Terrace. Counter-demonstrators arrived in their numbers, with both groups being split by police.

READ NOW: Police deal with M275 protesters

Racial slurs and anti-refugee chants were heard from the individuals outside the Shell Garage. Isolated members of the group had verbal exchanges with officers while in the middle of the road. Further units were deployed to the scene, including three full vans. Groups began to disperse at 8.45pm, with a larger cluster of anti-immigration protestors remaining outside the UK Border Agency.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman previously said on Wednesday around 9pm: “The M275 northbound was blocked by a group of attendees for a short time, however officers engaged with them and they moved a short time later. No arrests have been made in Portsmouth at the current time.”

See more pictures of the protests below:

1 . The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . Policing the Anti-immigration protest near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth Policing the Anti-immigration protest near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . Anti-immigration protest Policing the Anti-immigration protest near the UK Border Agency Building in Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales