Pictures from murder probe scene in Portsmouth after man, 38, dies

By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Nov 2024, 18:09 GMT
Pictures from the scene of a murder investigation show police standing guard and a cordon in place after it was confirmed a 38-year-old man was found dead.

As reported, police put up a cordon at the junction of Playfair Road and St Andrews Road in Somerstown where they remain to protect the scene.

The force said concerns were raised over a man in St Andrews Road before police and paramedics attended the scene - where he was confirmed dead on Monday just after 10pm. No arrests have been made with police currently treating the death as “unexplained”.

A police spokesperson told The News this afternoon: “We were called just before 10.15pm on Monday 18 November by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, with reports of a concern for welfare of a 38-year-old man on St. Andrews Road in Southsea.

“Officers attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”

Murder probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road

Murder probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road

Murder probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road

Murder probe in Somerstown after man, 38, dies. Police were at the scene of Playfair Road at the junction of St Andrews Road

