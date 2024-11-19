Murder probe launched as man, 38, dies mysteriously in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 38-year-old man was found dead.

Police at the scene in Playfair Road and St Andrews Road in Somerstown | Stuart Vaizey

As reported, police have put up a cordon at the junction of Playfair Road and St Andrews Road in Somerstown where they are currently standing guard to protect the scene.

The force said concerns were raised over a man in St Andrews Road before police and paramedics attended the scene where he was confirmed dead. No arrests have been made with police currently treating the death as “unexplained”.

A police spokesperson told The News: “We were called just before 10.15pm on Monday 18 November by colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, with reports of a concern for welfare of a 38-year-old man on St. Andrews Road in Southsea.

“Officers attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.”