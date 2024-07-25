Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. Liam Savage (shown in the lift CCTV pictures), 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

The West brothers fled the scene and were spotted on doorbell footage in Chatfield Road – see the video attached where Tommy West (the taller of the men) is the first to walk past the house before Aiden West follows him.

Pictures and videos from the incident shown to the court have now been released to The News which you can see below. An aerial digital view of the scene is also included with key locations highlighted.

Aiden West and friend Liam Savage (wearing cap) on CCTV in a lift in Harbour Tower after the murder of Levi Kent

Levi Kent's Vauxhall Astra after it crashed behind shops in Nobes Avenue where he was stabbed

The 7in knife used to murder Levi Kent that was dumped on the Bridgemary Medical Centre roof