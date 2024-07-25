WATCH: Lift CCTV shows Gosport murder accused gesticulating
The video shows Aiden West enter the lift at Harbour Tower, Trinity Green, several hours after the murder. The clip shows him talking and gesticulating during the journey up to friend Liam Savage’s flat - who he is in the lift with.
Savage, wearing the cap, has a cigarette in his mouth and can be seen checking his phone. Meanwhile Aiden West, wearing a grey EA7 hoodie, is seen looking directly at the camera at one point before moving back towards the lift door to face Savage. He can then be seen gesticulating by throwing his arms around.
Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.
Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.