Pictures show the shocking moment a Mercedes driver hit a rack of e-scooters in Hampshire, wrecking his car

SHOCKING pictures released by the police show the moment a Mercedes driver crashed into a rack of electric scooters, wrecking his car.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:17 pm

The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit shared the images of the incident after the motorist ‘oversteered’ on a bend and mounted the pavement.

On social media they said: ‘The driver of this Mercedes realised his severe lack of talent all too late, oversteering on a bend before mounting the pavement, taking out a rack of e-scooters in Southampton.

‘He now faces a hefty insurance bill for the damage on top of prosecution.’

The e-scooters were rental vehicles provided by Voi – the same company that provides e-scooters in Portsmouth.

A Mercedes crashed into a rack of Voi e-scooters. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit
