Pictures show the shocking moment a Mercedes driver hit a rack of e-scooters in Hampshire, wrecking his car

SHOCKING pictures released by the police show the moment a Mercedes driver crashed into a rack of electric scooters, wrecking his car.
The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit shared the images of the incident after the motorist ‘oversteered’ on a bend and mounted the pavement.
On social media they said: ‘The driver of this Mercedes realised his severe lack of talent all too late, oversteering on a bend before mounting the pavement, taking out a rack of e-scooters in Southampton.
‘He now faces a hefty insurance bill for the damage on top of prosecution.’
The e-scooters were rental vehicles provided by Voi – the same company that provides e-scooters in Portsmouth.