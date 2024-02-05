Police and paramedics attend "unexpected death" of woman at Portsmouth address
Police and paramedics attended a Portsmouth address this morning following an "unexpected death" of a woman.
Two police cars and an ambulance were seen outside the address on Bedford Street, Somerstown. Now police have revealed a woman in her 60s died at a property.
The death is not being treated as suspicious. No arrests have been made.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 9.44am today (5 February) to a report that a woman in her 60s had died at an address on Bedford Street. Her family has been informed about her unexpected death and a file will be prepared for the coroner."