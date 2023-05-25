The force said it is still carrying out enquiries after the north of the city was hit with a number of street incidents that saw eight people attacked or robbed in the space of an hour on Monday. The incidents included two 12-year-old boys having their bikes stolen, a 31-year-old being assaulted, a 17-year-old boy being threatened with a knife and assaulted, an 18-year-old man being robbed and a 12-year-old boy having his phone stolen – all in Hilsea. Two 15-year-old were also victims of attempted robbery, and all incidents reportedly involved three males.

Later that evening, police could be seen near the junction of London Road and Northern Parade, searching a group of men. A 16-year-old, a 15-year old and a 17-year old from Portsmouth were all arrested on suspicion of robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.

A large police presence was seen in Hilsea on Monday evening. Picture: David George

The dispersal order gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. ‘Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest,’ a police statement said. ‘Individuals who are aged under 16 will be taken to their home address and follow-up work will be done with parents.

‘Officers will continue to patrol across the city, and anyone with concerns, information or questions is asked to please come and speak to them.’

The arrested boys have now been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to continue. ‘The bail includes strict conditions which must be adhered to, including curfews and restrictions on entering certain areas of the city while our investigation is ongoing,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘The boys will be required to report to custody throughout the course of the investigation and a breach of any of their bail conditions can result in further arrest. The release of the boys on bail has been deemed necessary to allow enough time to conduct and progress a thorough investigation, with officers currently following up extensive lines of enquiry in addition to those that have been investigated so far.

The dispersal order for north of city. Pic Hants police

‘These include, but are not limited to, forensics work, comprehensive house to house enquiries and CCTV scoping, phone examination, identification of stolen items and further witness statements.’

Portsmouth chief inspector Pete Smith said: ‘We know that this series of incidents has had an understandable impact on the community and we want to reassure you that we are working hard to ensure that a full and thorough investigation is conducted in order to bring those responsible to justice.

‘In order to bring a case before the court we need to ensure we have presented all of the evidence available, which can take time. We will ensure the public is kept updated on any developments. In the meantime, our officers will continue to patrol hotspot areas.

‘We would like to thank the residents of this city for your patience and understanding while we work to bring those responsible for this abhorrent series of crimes to justice.’

Call police on 101 quoting reference 44230202557 or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

